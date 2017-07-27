Sarah Sanders Declines To Say Trump Has Full Confidence In Priebus

The White House’s new communications director Anthony Scaramucci has been publicly feuding with chief of staff Reince Priebus, and White House spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders refused to say Thursday whether President Trump has full confidence in his chief of staff.

“If the president doesn’t, he’ll make that decision,” she said, adding, “this is a White House that has lot of different perspectives, because the president hires the very best people.”

She later stated, “The president, as always, enjoys a healthy competition.”

It was announced last Friday that Scaramucci will be brought on as the White House’s brand new communications director, and he told reporters that one of his “big goals” is getting President Trump’s message out effectively to the American people.

Since then, Scaramucci has made public his displeasure of leaks stemming from the White House and Priebus has been caught within these crosshairs.

He told CNN’s “New Day” that he doesn’t know if issues between him and the chief of staff “repairable,” after saying that the two men are like brothers, and commenting “some brothers are like Cain and Abel. Other brothers can fight with each other and get along.”

The interview on the morning news program came after Scaramucci tagged Priebus in a tweet in which he said that he will be contacting the FBI about a “the leak of my financial disclosure info which is a felony.”

The disclosure documents were obtained by Politico by simply asking the federal agency that held them, and Scaramucci later said, “When I put out a tweet and I put Reince’s name in a tweet, they’re all making the assumption it’s him because journalists know who the leakers are.”

“If Reince wants to explain that he’s not a leaker, let him do that,” Scaramucci continued on to say. “I can speak for my own actions. He’s going to need to speak for his own actions.”