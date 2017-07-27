Politics
WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 21: Anthony Scaramucci answers reporters' questions during the daily White House press briefing in the Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House July 21, 2017 in Washington, DC. White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer quit after it was announced that Trump hired Scaramucci, a Wall Street financier and longtime supporter, to the position of White House communications director. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)   WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 21: Anthony Scaramucci answers reporters' questions during the daily White House press briefing in the Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House July 21, 2017 in Washington, DC. White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer quit after it was announced that Trump hired Scaramucci, a Wall Street financier and longtime supporter, to the position of White House communications director. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)   

Scaramucci Appears To Threaten Priebus With FBI Investigation

Photo of Amber Athey
Amber Athey
12:45 AM 07/27/2017

White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci mysteriously tagged chief of staff Reince Preibus in a tweet about the leaking of Scaramucci’s financial disclosure information.

“In light of the leak of my financial disclosure info which is a felony. I will be contacting FBI and the Justice Department,” Scaramucci wrote Wednesday night with the hashtag “swamp.” At the end of the tweet, he tagged Priebus, possibly accusing him of being behind the leaks.

The New Yorker’s Ryan Lizza claims he can “confirm” that Scaramucci is targeting Priebus in the tweet and wants the FBI to go after him.

Scaramucci has promised to go hard after White House leakers, saying he will “fire everybody” if necessary.

During a Fox News interview Wednesday morning, Scaramucci said he dislikes the backstabbers in Washington, DC, asserting that he is “more of a front stabber.”

Follow Amber on Twitter

Tags: Anthony Scaramucci, Reince Priebus
  Show 0 comments