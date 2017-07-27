White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci mysteriously tagged chief of staff Reince Preibus in a tweet about the leaking of Scaramucci’s financial disclosure information.

“In light of the leak of my financial disclosure info which is a felony. I will be contacting FBI and the Justice Department,” Scaramucci wrote Wednesday night with the hashtag “swamp.” At the end of the tweet, he tagged Priebus, possibly accusing him of being behind the leaks.

In light of the leak of my financial disclosure info which is a felony. I will be contacting @FBI and the @TheJusticeDept #swamp @Reince45 — Anthony Scaramucci (@Scaramucci) July 27, 2017

The New Yorker’s Ryan Lizza claims he can “confirm” that Scaramucci is targeting Priebus in the tweet and wants the FBI to go after him.

In case there’s any ambiguity in his tweet I can confirm that Scaramucci wants the FBI to investigate Reince for leaking. — Ryan Lizza (@RyanLizza) July 27, 2017

Scaramucci has promised to go hard after White House leakers, saying he will “fire everybody” if necessary.

During a Fox News interview Wednesday morning, Scaramucci said he dislikes the backstabbers in Washington, DC, asserting that he is “more of a front stabber.”

