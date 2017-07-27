Society Moving Towards A ‘Post-American World,’ Says ‘Morning Joe’ Contributor [VIDEO]

Former director of policy planning for the State Department, Richard Haas, quoted CNN host Fareed Zakaria on “Morning Joe” Thursday, saying society is moving towards a “post-American world.”

The panel was discussing Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and America’s role in the world abroad when Haas said America’s foreign policy problems are self inflicted. “It’s less because of the rise of the rest and more because of our own decline,” he said.

Haas thinks America is abandoning a system that had worked for more than 70 years by withdrawing from the world stage, claiming no other country can fill the void.

“The fact that the United States is no longer willing and able to lead the world means the world will begin to unravel, which by the way will affect us,” said Haas.

Co-host Mika Brzezinski added that if cabinet members like Tillerson don’t hold President Donald Trump in check, the administration will “literally crumble.”

Haas recommended a “joint intervention” by cabinet members to keep Trump under control.

You can Follow Nick on Twitter and Facebook

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected]