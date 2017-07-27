Trump Discusses Leaks With Hannity And Scaramucci At White House Dinner

President Donald Trump had dinner with Fox News Host Sean Hannity, former Fox News co-President Bill Shine, and White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci at the White House Wednesday night.

The dinner was reportedly focused on Trump’s political strategy as well as fixing the problems of leaks coming from within the West Wing staff, a senior administration official said to The Washington Post. Trump and Scaramucci reportedly sought advice from Hannity and Shine over their meal in the Blue Room.

Scaramucci is a former Fox News contributor and has a good relationship with both Hannity and Shine. The new communications director was reportedly looking for their guidance on reorganizing the current communications situation.

Hannity is a well-known supporter of Trump and has had several exclusive interviews with the president and members of the White House administration. Shine resigned as co-president of Fox News in May following sexual harassment claims against the network’s former CEO Roger Ailes.

The DCNF reached out to the White House for a comment on the dinner but did not receive a response in time for publication.

