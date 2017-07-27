White House: There Should Be A ‘Thorough Investigation’ Of Arrested Wasserman Shultz Staffer

The White House called for a “thorough investigation” Thursday related to the arrest of Florida Democratic Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz’s information technology staffer who was arrested at Dulles Airport while attempting to flee the country.

Imran Awan, Schultz’s staffer, remained on the job with congressional computer access for almost five months after the FBI started investigating him for fraud. Awan was arrested boarding a flight to Pakistan after wiring $283,000 from the Congressional Federal Credit Union to the same country.

“I do think it is something we should fully look into and there should be a thorough investigation,” White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said.

Wasserman Schultz previously told investigators there would be “consequences” if Awan’s laptop, seized by police, was not promptly returned to her office.

Awan attempted to leave the country hours after The Daily Caller News Foundation’s Investigative Group revealed that he is the target of an FBI investigation, and the FBI apprehended him at the airport. (RELATED: Wasserman Schultz’s IT Aide Arrested At Airport After Transferring $300k To Pakistan From House Office)

Awan plead not guilty to a charge of bank fraud and was released, based on conditions that he remain on house arrest wearing a GPS monitoring device.

