Geraldo Rivera: Scaramucci Is Right, White House ‘Riddled With Rats’

Geraldo Rivera described the White House as being “riddled with rats” Friday, and said White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus “comes from the deep state,” during an appearance on “Fox and Friends.”

Rivera’s comments come on the heels of an interview Scaramucci gave to The New Yorker’s Washington Correspondent Ryan Lizza. During the phone call, Scaramucci inquired if Priebus was behind recent White House leaks, telling Lizza he would be a patriotic American if he revealed his sources. Scaramucci also used foul language to disparage Priebus and White House adviser Steve Bannon.

Rivera defended Scaramucci and feels he spoke truth about how the White House operates. “The west wing is riddled with rats,” said Rivera. “The president comes to work everyday and the rats crawl over his polished shoes. Everybody’s a rat.”

He backed up Scaramucci’s criticism of Priebus calling it “absolutely true” and accused Priebus of being apart of “the deep state.”

“He’s not a Trump guy,” Rivera said. “I don’t trust him.”

Rivera recommended Trump clean house and hire loyalists he can depend on. He suggested former Trump campaign manager Corey Lewandowski because he “would take a bullet for the president.”

Rivera made a prediction that Priebus would be let go by lunchtime with a “one way ticket to Wisconsin.”

