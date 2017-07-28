House Oversight Chairman Trey Gowdy is irritated with the Republican Party for having seven years to come up with a health care plan but only managing to think of a “skinny” repeal.

“Our problem is for seven years telling people what we’re against and what we’re opposed to and then we’ve had seven months to govern, and the best we can come up with is a skinny plan on 24 hours notice?” Gowdy said during a Friday morning Fox News interview.

“We’ve had seven years to figure it out and the best we can come up with is something called ‘skinny,'” he continued to mock.

Cohost Brian Kilmeade asked Gowdy what next steps are given the Senate’s “skinny” repeal failed very early Friday.

Gowdy asserted that Republicans have to go back and try again because Obamacare “is failing” and repeal and replace was a “fundamental promise of the Trump campaign.”

“It’s not going to be done with 24 hours notice and a bill that has the word ‘skinny’ in it,” he reiterated.

