Republican Arizona Sen. John McCain received heaps of praise and positive news reports after he voted “no” on the Senate GOP’s skinny repeal bill early Friday.

Liberal anchors and pundits were so thrilled with McCain’s rebuke of the Republican plan that they could hardly hold back their happiness.

“John McCain…certainly a profile in courage tonight along with two women in the Republican caucus,” MSNBC host Brian Williams fawned almost immediately after the vote.

MSNBC’s Kasie Hunt made sure to mention McCain’s “long legacy as a war hero” before asking her guest what he thought of his “no” vote.

“This was a moment in history for John McCain,” Stephanie Ruhle echoed.

Others asserted that McCain was living up to his “nickname, The Maverick” by voting against the repeal bill.

Elise Jordan, an MSNBC analyst, seemed to be the only person who noticed the irony in how liberals are now talking about McCain.

“Interesting turn of events though, where John McCain was demonized by the left for returning and saying he would vote on this, and now suddenly he’s a hero,” she astutely pointed out.

