Mika Brzezinski Celebrates ‘Failure Friday’ As Trump Agenda Stalls [VIDEO]

MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” panelists were excited to brand “Failure Friday,” highlighting the various issues plaguing the Trump administration.

Co-host Mika Brzezinski opened the show reminding viewers of the “failures” that came out of the White House this week. “It’s Friday everyone. Thank God it’s Friday, right? Lot of failures on this failure Friday … I think failure Friday. Let’s hashtag it,” said Brzezinski. “If you want to know what failure looks like, take a look at the last 36 hours of the Trump presidency.”

Brzezinski also tweeted about stories that criticized President Donald Trump, adding the hashtag at the end. It became a trending topic on Twitter within the hour.

Boy Scouts +military rebuke, Sessions abuse, HEALTH CARE– and so much more!WELCOME TO #FailureFriday everyone! — Mika Brzezinski (@morningmika) July 28, 2017

Morning Joe regular Donny Deutsch said he calls it “impotent Friday,” referring to the president’s plans as an “adjunct failure.”

A great deal of public tension has festered between Trump and the cast of Morning Joe. The president has been wrapped up in a highly volatile feud with Brzezinski and Joe Scarborough that saw Trump mock Brzezinski for having plastic surgery, while the co-hosts labeled Trump “the greatest liar to ever sit in the White House.”

