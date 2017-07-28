Mo Brooks Don’t Want Mitch No Mo [VIDEO]

Alabama Republican Rep. Mo Brooks said Senate Majority leader Mitch McConnell has “got to go” after the GOP failed to repeal Obamacare early Friday morning.
Brooks blasted GOP Senate members on CNN, saying the group failed the American people, and calling the Senate’s efforts an “abject failure.” Brooks focused on McConnell and did not defend him in any way. In fact, Brooks said the Republican party needs a new face to lead the Senate.
“If they’re gonna quit, well then, by golly, maybe they ought to start at the top with Mitch McConnell leaving his position, and letting somebody new, somebody bold, somebody conservative take the reins so that they can come up with a plan that can get through the United States Senate and serve the needs of the American people,” Brooks told CNN.
“Unquestionably, the leadership at the top is responsible,” he added. “The buck stops there. If Mitch McConnell cannot get the job done on this, how is he going to get the job done on the rest of President Trump’s agenda over the next three and a half years?”
WATCH:
GOP Rep. Mo Brooks: Mitch McConnell has “got to go” https://t.co/HBAjsPFnJv https://t.co/kmOTJ8tmKj
— CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) July 28, 2017
“It’s not necessarily anything bad about Mitch McConnell himself personally, but he’s got a job to do,” Brooks said. “And if he can’t do it, then as the Apprentice would say, ‘you’re fired,’ get somebody who can.” (RELATED: Mo Brooks Slams Media For Killing Republicans In New Ad [VIDEO])
Brooks is running for Attorney General Jeff Sessions old Senate seat, which Republican Sen. Luther Strange currently holds due to a February appointment. Strange must win a special election to finish out the term and faces two primary challengers — Brooks and former Alabama Supreme Court Chief Justice Roy Moore.
Follow Henry Rodgers On Twitter
Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].