Mo Brooks Don’t Want Mitch No Mo [VIDEO]

Alabama Republican Rep. Mo Brooks said Senate Majority leader Mitch McConnell has “got to go” after the GOP failed to repeal Obamacare early Friday morning.

Brooks blasted GOP Senate members on CNN, saying the group failed the American people, and calling the Senate’s efforts an “abject failure.” Brooks focused on McConnell and did not defend him in any way. In fact, Brooks said the Republican party needs a new face to lead the Senate.

“If they’re gonna quit, well then, by golly, maybe they ought to start at the top with Mitch McConnell leaving his position, and letting somebody new, somebody bold, somebody conservative take the reins so that they can come up with a plan that can get through the United States Senate and serve the needs of the American people,” Brooks told CNN.

“Unquestionably, the leadership at the top is responsible,” he added. “The buck stops there. If Mitch McConnell cannot get the job done on this, how is he going to get the job done on the rest of President Trump’s agenda over the next three and a half years?”