MSNBC Calls The Mooch A ‘Gangster’ Again [VIDEO]

MSNBC’s Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber called White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci a “studio gangster” Friday on “Morning Joe,” making this the second time in two days that channel hosts have referred to him in such terms.

Melber explained that in hip-hop there is a distinction between “real gangsters and studio gangsters,” calling Scaramucci the latter. “This is classic studio gangster behavior. It is not tough, it is not strong. It’s not how you look someone face-to-face.”

The MSNBC correspondent referred to Scaramucci’s phone interview with The New Yorker’s Washington correspondent Ryan Lizza. Scaramucci went on the record to disparage his fellow White House colleagues, Chief of Staff Reince Priebus and Senior Advisor Steve Bannon. He called Priebus a “a fucking paranoid schizophrenic,” adding “I’m not Steve Bannon, I’m not trying to suck my own cock.”

While a panelist on “Morning Joe” Thursday, New York Times columnist Bret Stephens compared Scaramucci to the murderous gangster John Gotti when he said, “listening to him was like hearing ‘The Seven Habits of Highly Successful People’ reinterpreted by John Gotti.”

Scaramucci tweeted Thursday that he had made a mistake by trusting a reporter and it would never happen again.

