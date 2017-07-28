Murkowski Refuses To Explain Why She Campaigned On Obamacare Repeal But Voted Against It

WASHINGTON–Alaska Republican Sen. Lisa Murkowski refused to explain why she voted against the repeal of the Affordable Care Act when she previously supported similar proposals in her campaigns.

Following the failed “skinny repeal late Thursday night, Murkowski, one of the three Republican senators who voted against it, told The Daily Caller she was not ready to respond to why she campaigned on repealing Obamacare in her last election but reversed her position on the matter recently.

“I am really very tired and so you’re asking for a really thoughtful response and I actually appreciate your question but rather than respond to each and individual request with all of these cameras around me, I’m gonna take a pass,” she said.

Murkowski, who was first appointed to the Senate by her father Frank Murkowski, who previously occupied the seat and ran for governor, to finish out his term in 2002 later ran for to complete a full term and won in 2004.

However, when she ran for a second term, she lost the Republican nomination to tea party favorite Joe Miller in 2010. Murkowski managed to defeat Miller as running as a write-in candidate. Although she has won three terms in office, Murkowski has never won a majority of voters in her state.

Her next election is in 2022. In 2016, Murkowski won 44 percent of the vote. In 2010 she won 39.5 percent of the vote and in 2004 she won 48.5 percent.

Follow Kerry on Twitter