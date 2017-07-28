Former White House chief of staff Reince Priebus said he has no bad blood with President Trump over his resignation, but he still won’t talk about his feud with Anthony Scaramucci.

Priebus clarified on CNN with Wolf Blitzer Friday evening that he tendered his resignation and the president accepted it — he was not fired. According to Priebus, it became clear that the president wanted to go in a different direction and so he decided to leave.

However, just because he doesn’t have any hard feelings with Trump, that doesn’t mean things are peachy with new communications director Anthony Scaramucci.

Priebus refused to touch Scaramucci’s expletive-laced rant against himself and Steve Bannon and became visibly annoyed when Blitzer asked him to say whether or not he was leaking information out of the White House.

“That’s ridiculous, Wolf, come on, give me a break,” Priebus said. “I’m not going to get into his accusations.”

“Why not respond?” Blitzer pressed.

“Because I’m not going to because it doesn’t honor the president,” Priebus responded. “I’m going to honor the president every day, I’m going to honor his agenda, and I’m going to honor this country. I’m not going to get into this personal stuff.”

Priebus then changed the topic to say that he still supports the president and supports the president’s decision to hire Homeland Security secretary John Kelly to take over as chief of staff.

