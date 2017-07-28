Politics

Scaramucci Won’t Take A White House Salary

1:23 PM 07/28/2017

White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci won’t take a salary for his new job, a White House official told The Daily Caller.

In the new role as a senior White House aide, Scaramucci could earn $179,000 annually.

Scaramucci, a New York financier, made millions before entering the White House.

A financial disclosure form he filled out for his previous post as chief strategy officer at the Export-Import Bank showed that Scaramucci made about ten million between January 1 and the end of June from his investment firm SkyBridge Capital, according to Politico.

Scaramucci did not take a salary for his role at the Ex-Im Bank, which would have been $172,100 annually.

WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 26: White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci speaks on a morning television show, from the north lawn of the White House on July 26, 2017 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)

The same Politico report highlighted that when the pending sale of  SkyBridge to RON Transatlantic and a Chinese conglomerate is finalized later in the year, Scaramucci cash in again to the tune of several more million.

 

