Politics
Senator Chris Murphy (D-CT) introduces Dr. Scott Gottlieb before a Senate Health Education Labor and Pension Committee confirmation hearing on his nomination to be commissioner of the Food and Drug Administration on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., U.S., April 5, 2017. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein - RTX348GB   Senator Chris Murphy (D-CT) introduces Dr. Scott Gottlieb before a Senate Health Education Labor and Pension Committee confirmation hearing on his nomination to be commissioner of the Food and Drug Administration on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., U.S., April 5, 2017. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein - RTX348GB   

Sen. Chris Murphy Thinks The Government Can Solve All Of Your Problems

Photo of Amber Athey
Amber Athey
12:53 PM 07/28/2017

Democratic senator Chris Murphy is drawing ire from Twitter users after he suggested that the government can solve all of people’s problems.

“Last night proved, one again, that there is no anxiety or sadness or fear you feel right now that cannot be cured by political action,” Murphy wrote.

His comments immediately sparked anger among people who called the sentiment “sick” and “horrible.”

