Sen. Chris Murphy Thinks The Government Can Solve All Of Your Problems

Democratic senator Chris Murphy is drawing ire from Twitter users after he suggested that the government can solve all of people’s problems.

“Last night proved, one again, that there is no anxiety or sadness or fear you feel right now that cannot be cured by political action,” Murphy wrote.

Last night proved, once again, that there is no anxiety or sadness or fear you feel right now that cannot be cured by political action. — Chris Murphy (@ChrisMurphyCT) July 28, 2017

His comments immediately sparked anger among people who called the sentiment “sick” and “horrible.”

Wow. That’s a horrible sentiment. Horrible. You suggest politics is the solution to everything. I can’t even fathom what that life is like. — Neal Silvester (@NealSilvester) July 28, 2017

My best friend passed away last year – can your political action cure my sadness? You lunatic. — Chris Hynes (@realchrishynes) July 28, 2017

So you worship government, and think politics is all-powerful. That, sir, is sick, sad, and very dangerous. — Dan Nitschke (@Captn_Pedantica) July 28, 2017

This is Stalin-esque statist bullshit. — JerryDunleavy (@JerryDunleavy) July 28, 2017

Socialists in a nutshell. https://t.co/C4A9kerAgI — Pardes Seleh (@PardesSeleh) July 28, 2017

Big Daddy Government cures all! All hail Big Government! https://t.co/23qchxOOBa — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) July 28, 2017

Proof that progressives view politics as religion, and activism as sanctification. https://t.co/qV7MvYgr6m — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) July 28, 2017

However you feel about the healthcare bill, this is a terrible message. https://t.co/7AdpXMZ9ko — Alex Griswold (@HashtagGriswold) July 28, 2017

Follow Amber on Twitter