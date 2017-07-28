Senate Fails To Pass Motion To Proceed On ‘Skinny Repeal’

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell failed to garner the support needed to pass the motion to proceed on the watered-down version of the Obamacare repeal bill in the early hours of Friday morning.

GOP leadership hoped the “skinny repeal” — which was aimed at repealing the aspects of the Affordable Care Act that all factions of the conference agreed upon while leaving large portions in tact — would gain enough support to conference with the lower chamber.

Despite needing just a simple majority, Sens. Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, Susan Collins of Maine and John McCain of Arizona opted against the legislation.

A number of Republicans in the upper chamber expressed concerns that the bill would be sent straight to the House floor for a vote, which they felt would exasperate the problems in the health care industry.

Its failure is the latest in the string of blows struck to McConnell, who was hoping to have completed the repeal process earlier this month.

