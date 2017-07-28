‘Skinny Repeal’ Defunds Planned Parenthood For One Year

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell introduced a narrow Obamacare repeal bill Thursday night that cuts off federal funding for Planned Parenthood and other abortion providers for one year.

The repeal bill, which also repeals the individual and employer mandates, eliminates federal funding for Planned Parenthood and any similar organizations that received in excess of $1,000,000 in federal funding in 2014.

The Planned Parenthood provision in the most recent draft is in keeping with earlier drafts of GOP health care legislation, which also eliminated funding for organizations that provide abortions for one year. (RELATED: Senate Republicans To Defund Planned Parenthood With ‘Skinny’ Repeal)

The Democrats could potentially challenge the legislation by arguing that the provision defunding Planned Parenthood violates Senate budget rules. Should the bill fail comply with budget rules, the GOP would be forced to seek bipartisan support to reach the 60 votes required to pass a bill under regular order.

“The so-called skinny repeal would have a devastating impact on healthcare in this country. Beyond blocking people from coming to Planned Parenthood, it would increase premiums by 20% and take away coverage for 16 million people,” Dawn Laguens, executive vice president of Planned Parenthood Federation of America, said in a statement.

“The cruel irony is that Republicans are selling the ‘skinny repeal’ as giving individuals more choice and freedom, while the Planned Parenthood provision would deny women the choice or freedom to go to the provider they trust,” she added.

Senate Majority Whip John Cornyn expressed doubts about the bill’s prospects for moving to the House Thursday night following its release.

