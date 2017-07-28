Politics
WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 31: U.S. President Donald Trump delivers remarks at the beginning of a meeting with Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly and other government cyber security experts in the Roosevelt Room at the White House January 31, 2017 in Washington, DC. Citing the hack of computers at the Democratic National Committee by Russia, Trump said that the private and public sectors must do more to prevent and protect against cyber attacks. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)   WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 31: U.S. President Donald Trump delivers remarks at the beginning of a meeting with Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly and other government cyber security experts in the Roosevelt Room at the White House January 31, 2017 in Washington, DC. Citing the hack of computers at the Democratic National Committee by Russia, Trump said that the private and public sectors must do more to prevent and protect against cyber attacks. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)   

Trump Names John Kelly As New Chief Of Staff

Photo of Alex Pfeiffer
Alex Pfeiffer
White House Correspondent
5:03 PM 07/28/2017

President Donald Trump announced Friday that Secretary of Homeland Security John Kelly will be his new chief of staff.

“I am pleased to inform you that I have just named General/Secretary John F Kelly as White House Chief of Staff. He is a Great American….,” Trump tweeted about the former Marine Corps general. “John has also done a spectacular job at Homeland Security. He has been a true star of my Administration.”

President Donald Trump and Department of Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly hold their hands over their hearts for the U.S. National Anthem as they attend the Coast Guard Academy commencement ceremonies in New London, Connecticut, May 17, 2017. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

President Donald Trump and Department of Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly hold their hands over their hearts for the U.S. National Anthem as they attend the Coast Guard Academy commencement ceremonies in New London, Connecticut, May 17, 2017. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Kelly, who has little political experience, will be taking on a job historically suited for Washington insiders.

Trump also tweeted his appreciation for his outgoing chief of staff. “I would like to thank Reince Priebus for his service and dedication to his country. We accomplished a lot together and I am proud of him!”

White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus follows President Donald Trump on the South Lawn of the White House, before their departure to Groton, in Washington, May 17, 2017. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus follows President Donald Trump on the South Lawn of the White House, before their departure to Groton, in Washington, May 17, 2017. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

President Trump brought on Anthony Scaramucci as his communications director last week, and since then, Scaramucci has been publicly feuding with Priebus. Scaramucci told The New Yorker in an interview published Thursday that Priebus is a “paranoid schizophrenic.” Multiple reporters tweeted after Trump broke the news that Priebus had in fact resigned Thursday, however, the chief of staff still accompanied Trump to an event in Long Island.

White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci arrives to travel with President Donald Trump to Ronkonkoma, New York from Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, July 28, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci arrives to travel with President Donald Trump to Ronkonkoma, New York from Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, July 28, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Several Priebus allies — former press secretary Sean Spicer, former assistant press secretary Michael Short, and former deputy chief of staff Katie Walsh — have been pushed out or resigned from the Trump White House.

Tags: Donald Trump, John Kelly, Reince Priebus
