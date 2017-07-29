Politics
JK Rowling Falsely Claims Trump Avoided Wheelchair-Bound Boy [VIDEO]

Photo of Amber Athey
Amber Athey
12:23 PM 07/29/2017

Fiction author JK Rowling claimed on Twitter that President Donald Trump avoided a wheelchair-bound boy, but unedited video proves that he did shake the boy’s hand.

Trump met with a group of “victims of Obamacare” on June 24 shortly before giving a press conference about health care reform. The victims stood on the stage behind Trump as he gave his speech.

According to the “Harry Potter” author and a conveniently edited video, as Trump was taking the stage he avoided shaking the hand of a young boy in a wheelchair.

Rowling went on a Twitter rant about the “stunning moment,” claiming Trump avoided the child “as though frightened he might catch his condition.”

However, unedited video shows Trump actually greeted the boy first and bent down to his eye level and shook his hand. In fact, the original video Rowling referenced is now deleted on Twitter.

WATCH:

The fiction author sent the angry tweets Friday afternoon and has yet to correct the mistake or delete the tweets.

