Fiction author JK Rowling claimed on Twitter that President Donald Trump avoided a wheelchair-bound boy, but unedited video proves that he did shake the boy’s hand.

Trump met with a group of “victims of Obamacare” on June 24 shortly before giving a press conference about health care reform. The victims stood on the stage behind Trump as he gave his speech.

According to the “Harry Potter” author and a conveniently edited video, as Trump was taking the stage he avoided shaking the hand of a young boy in a wheelchair.

Rowling went on a Twitter rant about the “stunning moment,” claiming Trump avoided the child “as though frightened he might catch his condition.”

Trump imitated a disabled reporter. Now he pretends not to see a child in a wheelchair, as though frightened he might catch his condition. — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) July 28, 2017

My mother used a wheelchair. I witnessed people uncomfortable around her disability, but if they had a shred of decency they got over it. 1/ — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) July 28, 2017

So, yes, that clip of Trump looking deliberately over a disabled child’s head, ignoring his outstretched hand, has touched me on the raw. /2 — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) July 28, 2017

That man occupies the most powerful office in the free world and his daily outrages against civilised norms are having a corrosive effect /3 — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) July 28, 2017

How stunning, and how horrible, that Trump cannot bring himself to shake the hand of a small boy who only wanted to touch the President. /4x — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) July 28, 2017

However, unedited video shows Trump actually greeted the boy first and bent down to his eye level and shook his hand. In fact, the original video Rowling referenced is now deleted on Twitter.

Here is the BEGINNING of the clip of Trump, according to @jk_rowling, “ignoring” a kid in a wheelchair. FAKE NEWS!pic.twitter.com/q5Yy8z5Pik — Democrats for Trump (@YoungDems4Trump) July 28, 2017

The fiction author sent the angry tweets Friday afternoon and has yet to correct the mistake or delete the tweets.

