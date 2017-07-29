Politics
US President Donald Trump speaks during a "Make America Great Again" rally at the Covelli Centre in Youngstown, Ohio, July 25, 2017. (PHOTO: Getty Images/AFP/SAUL LOEB)   US President Donald Trump speaks during a "Make America Great Again" rally at the Covelli Centre in Youngstown, Ohio, July 25, 2017. (PHOTO: Getty Images/AFP/SAUL LOEB)   

Trump Goes Hard After McConnell To ‘Get Smart’ And Kill Filibuster

Derek Hunter
Contributor
9:03 AM 07/29/2017

President Donald Trump on Saturday morning tweeted his frustration with the Senate’s filibuster rule and the upper chamber’s inability to pass legislation that has already made its way through the House of Representatives.

In the tweetstorm, the President called on Majority Leader Mitch McConnell to end the 60 vote threshold to end debate, telling McConnell to “get smart” and calling the filibuster “a joke.”

“Republican Senate must get rid of 60 vote NOW!” the President said, adding the filibuster “allows 8 Dems to control country.”

The President continued, “Republicans in the Senate will NEVER win if they don’t go to a 51 vote majority NOW. They look like fools and are just wasting time.”

“If the Senate Democrats ever got the chance, they would switch to a 51 majority vote in first minute,” Trump asserted.

Last time Democrats controlled the Senate, then Majority Leader Harry Reid waived the filibuster rule on presidential nominations, allowing former President Barack Obama to appoint several federal judges the old rules would have blocked. McConnell waived the filibuster further, extending it to Supreme Court nominees in confirming Judge Neil Gorsuch in April, but has been reluctant to waive the filibuster for legislation.

