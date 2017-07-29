Wolf Blitzer Humiliates Colleague Over Quality Of Her White House Sources [VIDEO]

Things got awkward on CNN on Friday when anchor Wolf Blitzer seemed to criticize one of the network’s reporters over the quality of her White House sources.

In a dialogue with Gloria Borger, Blitzer told the veteran White House reporter that sources who told her that former White House chief of staff Reince Priebus would not be fired on Friday “are not good sources.”

“You’ve got to be careful with those sources down the road,” Blitzer advised Borger in a tense exchange.

“Either they don’t know what they’re talking about, or they’re lying. So those sources presumably will go away,” he continued, adding in the dig: “That’s my experience as a reporter.”

Blitzer offered his critique after Borger said that she had received “pushback” from White House insiders who said that Priebus was not in imminent danger of being fired.

But lo and behold, Trump announced on Twitter on Friday afternoon that Department of Homeland Security Sec. Gen. John Kelly will take over for Priebus as chief of staff.

Blitzer asked Borger whether the sources giving her pushback were out of the loop or whether they were lying.

“Wolfe, it’s hard to know,” said Borger. “All I know is you’re only as good your sources, and you have a source that tells you that Reince Priebus will be gone, and then you have a good source that tells you that that’s not the case.”

That’s when Blitzer escalated the conversation by suggesting that Borger find new sources.

Borger seemed put off by Blitzer’s comments.

“Thank you, but I’m not the only one here doing the reporting on this,” she said.

“And when you get differing stories from the White House in which there are competing interests and you have to understand the decider is the President of the United States, and I was told the president made his decision, but you never know until you know in these situations…particularly with this White House.”

