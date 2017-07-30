Chris Christie Rips Baseball Fan While Holding Container Of Nachos [VIDEO]

GOP New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie laid into a Cubs fan who heckled him during the Brewers gamed at Miller Park in Milwaukee Sunday, all while clenching onto a giant serving of nachos.

Brad Joseph — a fan wearing Chicago Cubs gear — reportedly told Christie “he sucked” while the former presidential hopeful walked through the stands.

At #Cubs #Brewers game. #ChrisChristie was getting razzed by fans, so he got in the face of one of them. 5:30 on @WISN12News pic.twitter.com/sx8euMgFy2 — Ben Hutchison (@BennyHutch) July 30, 2017

“When he initially was going up the stairs I yelled his name. He was quite a bit past me, and 30 feet away. I yelled his name and told him that he sucked,” Joseph told WISN. “I called him a hypocrite because I thought it needed to be said. He turned around back towards me and got in my face for what seemed like a long time, but was probably only about 30 seconds or a minute.”

Christie then shot back, getting in Joseph’s face while grasping tightly to his cheesy snack, saying “Yeah, you’re a big shot.”

WISN journalist Ben Hutchinson managed to catch the tail end of the altercation on video, which he then tweeted out.

This is the second baseball related blunder Christie has had in recent weeks — he was recently booed at a New York Mets game after catching a foul ball.

