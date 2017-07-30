Kellyanne On Russia Critics: They Said ‘Watergate,’ It’s Not Even ‘A Watermelon’

Kellyanne Conway, counselor to President Donald Trump, blasted the media for its non-stop coverage of unsubstantiated claims that Russia colluded with the Trump campaign to influence the 2016 presidential election.

“We were promised the next Watergate,” Conway said. “We don’t even have water polo. We don’t have a watermelon.”

Appearing on “Fox News Sunday,” host Chris Wallace asked Conway if Trump was considering moving Attorney General Jeff Sessions from the Department of Justice to lead the Department of Homeland Security.

“I won’t comment on that,” Conway responded. “But I will tell you that the president has expressed frustration with the recusal. So much of President Trump’s agenda flows from the Department of Justice.”

Rumors swirled that the president was considering the move over frustration that Sessions recused himself from the investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election.

“And look at what happened to this ridiculous Russian collusion delusion,” Conway said. “You see all these journalists who built entire TV sets and lower thirds and screaming graphics and breathless coverage now slinking away this week,” Conway said.

“You have no there, there, whatsoever,” Conway concluded. “It’s so ridiculous.”

