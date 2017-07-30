Pelosi Agrees: Blame Falls On Hillary’s Campaign

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi seemed to take an underhanded shot at the Hillary Clinton 2016 presidential campaign Sunday, while defending the Democratic Party’s new message known as “a better deal.”

“You call for higher wages, lower prescription drug costs, job training, infrastructure,” Fox News Sunday host Chris Wallace said to Pelosi. “I’m not saying any of that is wrong, what I am saying is none of it is new. We’ve been hearing it for years. We heard it from the Democrats and Hillary Clinton in 2016 and you lost.”

Pelosi didn’t disagree with Wallace, instead highlighting the fact that Congressional Democrats are in charge of the messaging for the first time since 2006 and that they, unlike Clinton in 2016, won.

“We’re going to hear it [Democratic messaging] with more clarity,” Pelosi explained. “For the first time since 2006, Congressional Democrats are in charge of the message. In ’06, we were in charge. We won.”

“We had a democratic president in ’08,” Pelosi said. “Now it is our turn to win the Congress for the American people.”

Wallace also asked her about critics who have said the Democratic leadership team is too old, and that fresh blood is needed.

“Well let me just say this, self-promotion is a terrible thing but somebody’s gotta do it,” Pelosi responded with a smile. “I’m a master legislature, I know the budget to the nth degree.”

