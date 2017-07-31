12 People Who Have Been Fired By Trump [SLIDESHOW]

While President Trump has expressed his anger and displeasure with many members of his administration, they can all take solace in the fact that he or she is not the first to fall under the indignant gaze of the president.

Perhaps the most notorious firing in Trump’s young administration has been former FBI director James Comey. His firing brought about a media firestorm and increased interest in to the Trump campaign’s connections to Russia. (RELATED: Has Trump Learned Anything From Firing James Comey?)

But perhaps Trump’s most far-ranging firings came far away from the political pressures of 1600 Pennsylvania Ave. Celebrity Apprentice showed the world the true ruthlessness of the future president, as accomplished singers, actors and athletes were axed from the reality show. (RELATED: Trump Slams Arnold After Leaving ‘Celebrity Apprentice’: You Were ‘Fired’)

The recent dismissals of chief of staff Reince Priebus and communications director Anthony Scaramucci have proven how quickly the winds of change can come.

