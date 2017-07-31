Politics

12 People Who Have Been Fired By Trump [SLIDESHOW]

James Burton
Contributor
10:47 PM 07/31/2017

While President Trump has expressed his anger and displeasure with many members of his administration, they can all take solace in the fact that he or she is not the first to fall under the indignant gaze of the president.

Perhaps the most notorious firing in Trump’s young administration has been former FBI director James Comey. His firing brought about a media firestorm and increased interest in to the Trump campaign’s connections to Russia. (RELATED: Has Trump Learned Anything From Firing James Comey?)

But perhaps Trump’s most far-ranging firings came far away from the political pressures of 1600 Pennsylvania Ave. Celebrity Apprentice showed the world the true ruthlessness of the future president, as accomplished singers, actors and athletes were axed from the reality show. (RELATED: Trump Slams Arnold After Leaving ‘Celebrity Apprentice’: You Were ‘Fired’)

The recent dismissals of chief of staff Reince Priebus and communications director Anthony Scaramucci have proven how quickly the winds of change can come.

Click an image below for larger version.
  • Former FBI Director James Comey (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)
  • Former New York Met Darryl Strawberry (Photo by: Al Bello/Getty Images)
  • Former U.S. Deputy Attorney General Sally Yates (Photo Credit: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
  • Actor Gary Busey (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
  • Actor George Takei (Photo by Gustavo Caballero/Getty Images for Kyboe!)
  • Rapper Lil' Jon (Photo Credit: Rich Polk/Getty Images)
  • Clay Aiken (Photo by Jeffrey A. Camarati/Getty Images)
  • Dennis Rodman (Photo by Laura Cavanaugh/Getty Images)
  • KISS frontman Gene Simmons (REUTERS/Alex Gallardo)
  • Former White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus (Photo credit: SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images)
  • Former White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)

Tags: Anthony Scaramucci, Donald Trump, James Comey, Reince Priebus
  Show 0 comments