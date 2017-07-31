CNN Host Says Trump Voters Staged A ‘Rebellion Against People Like Us’

CNN host Fareed Zakaria appeared on “New Day” Monday to provide analysis of President Donald Trump’s election victory, attributing his win to a “class rebellion against people like us.”

Zakaria said that Trump seized upon an “anger against politicians” and “the toxic energy on the far right” on his way to the White House. He added that Trump was exploiting racism left over from the election of former President Barack Obama in order to stir up rage amongst the Republican base.

“He knew that the election of a black president had stirred a kind of ugly racial animus among some people … but he knew a way to get directly to them,” Zakaria said.

The TV personality referred to Trump as a “great performer” who happened to come along at the right moment.

“Older white non-college educated Americans [staged a] class rebellion against people like us,” Zakaria said. “Educated professionals who live in cities, who have cosmopolitan views about a lot of things.”

“There is a whole part of America that is sick and tired of being told what to do by this overly educated professional elite, that Hillary Clinton in many ways perfectly represented,” he concluded.

You can Follow Nick on Twitter and Facebook

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected]