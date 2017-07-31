Eric Trump argued Monday night that media organizations are hurting the American people with the way they cover his father’s administration.

Trump predicted that news outlets will cover the resignation of White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci for “the next two weeks” and ignore the boom in the economy under President Trump.

On a more broad level, he said the insistence on covering anything negative about the administration–including Russia-related stories–obfuscates “real news that people care about.”

“The media’s really gone to shambles,” Eric Trump said. “They would rather focus on the Russia and they would rather focus on these nonsense stories than real news that people care about. And that’s a sad thing for this country.”

“It’s really a race to the bottom with the media these days,” he continued. “It’s no longer who has the most journalistic integrity, who puts out the best story, what’s the most meaningful story, how it affects people.”

“It’s who can publish the most sensational story that gets the most clicks on Twitter or Facebook or one of these,” Trump concluded.

WATCH:

Follow Amber on Twitter