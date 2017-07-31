Former RNC Chair To Priebus: ‘Karma’s A B**ch’

Former Chairman of the Republican National Committee Michael Steele thinks Reince Priebus got exactly what he earned when he was ousted as White House chief of staff Friday.

“This is the bed Reince has been making for himself since he was my general counsel,” Steele told The Atlantic in a Sunday story. “He’s a guy who’s always positioned himself for the next thing. Karma’s a bitch, ain’t it?”

Priebus campaigned against Steele for the chairmanship in 2011, in what was then a shocking challenge from an old friend. The party was fresh off big wins during the 2010 midterm elections, but Steele’s reported mismanagement of the party led then-chief legal counsel of the party, Priebus, to use his experience in Wisconsin politics.

The former White House chief of staff served as chair of the Wisconsin state Republican Party and helped Speaker of the House Paul Ryan get elected to Congress, and worked to ensure Scott Walker became the state’s governor.

Despite a stunning setback in the 2012 presidential election, the party was able to gain control of both the House and the Senate, as well as the White House during his tenure as party chair.

Priebus resigned from the White House just days after President Donald Trump appointed Businessman Anthony Scaramucci as White House communications director.

Scaramucci appeared to blame Priebus for leaking his financial disclosures to the press, despite the fact that the information is publicly available to anyone who asks.

“In light of the lead of my financial disclosure info which is a felony. I will be contacting @FBI and the @TheJusticeDept.” Scaramucci tweeted. He also tagged Priebus in the tweet, leading many to speculate he was getting the blame for the “leak.”

