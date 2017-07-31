It Looks Like The Trump-Sessions Lover’s Quarrel Is Over

It appears, for the moment, that Attorney General Jeff Sessions’ position in the Trump administration is secure.

White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders ended days of speculation during a Monday briefing, telling reporters that President Donald Trump is satisfied with the current configuration of his cabinet.

“The president has 100 percent confidence in all members of his Cabinet,” she said. She also denied reports that Trump is considering tapping Sessions for secretary of Homeland Security, a post left vacant by Gen. John Kelly’s appointment as White House chief of staff.

Trump and Sessions encountered one another in a cabinet meeting Monday, the first time the pair has been together since Trump’s public broadsides against his long time loyalist.

The AG sat across the table from the president and one seat to his right, next to Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin.

It does not appear that the president addressed the escalating tension between him and the AG.

A Department of Justice spokesperson could not confirm to The Daily Caller News Foundation if the president and the AG spoke during Monday’s meeting.

The president’s criticism began last week, when he criticized Sessions on Twitter over three successive days. He also declined repeated opportunities to express confidence in the attorney general. The prospect of his removal prompted warnings from vast swaths of the right, including congressional leadership and prominent conservative media personalities.

