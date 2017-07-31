Joe Scarborough: ‘Washington Always Wins’

MSNBC’s Morning Joe co-host Joe Scarborough said Monday that President Donald Trump’s attempt to shrink government and drain the swamp has backfired because in the end, “Washington always wins.”

The politics panel was discussing the Trump White House and its recent personnel changes when co-host Mika Brzezinski asked how incoming Chief of Staff John Kelly would reign in Trump’s social media use.

Scarborough weighed in to say it is imperative that Kelly force White House advisor Steve Bannon from the inner circle, because it is his influence that causes much of the chaos in the West Wing.

Scarborough added that Bannon plays to Trump’s worst instincts, like calling the media the enemy of the people, publicly criticizing intel agencies and referring to the government as “the deep state.”

The TV personality claimed that Trump doesn’t realize the deck is stacked against him, and he will ultimately lose the battle.

“Washington always wins,” Scarborough said. “Washington will be around when Donald Trump is gone. The same systems will be in place.”

