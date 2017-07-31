John Kelly’s First Cabinet Meeting As Chief Of Staff

President Donald Trump held a cabinet meeting shortly after incoming White House Chief of Staff John Kelly was sworn in Monday, calling Kelly’s accomplishments “nothing short of miraculous.”

Trump cited improved numbers on illegal immigration before congratulating Kelly on his success in heading the Department of Homeland Security.

“I have no doubt that he [Kelly] will be an absolutely superb chief of staff,” the president said.

Trump mentioned the record setting stock market numbers as a sign the economy was improving, claiming that unemployment is the “lowest it’s been in 17 years” and business enthusiasm is higher than it’s been in 28 years.

“We are going to have a good time but more importantly we are going to work hard and we are going to make America great again,” Trump said.

