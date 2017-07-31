Obama-Backed Redistricting Group Raised $10 Million To ‘Reform Electoral System’

The National Democratic Redistricting Committee, backed by former President Barack Obama and his attorney general Eric Holder, raised $10.8 million since starting 6 months ago.

Most of the money came from Democratic mega-donors after Holder, House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi and Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe, delivered fundraising pitches in cities like New York, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Boston and Washington, D.C., Politico reports.

Fred Eychaner and Florida’s Donald Sussman gave $500,000 each, Jon Stryker contributed $200,000, and film director J.J. Abrams and actress wife Katie McGrath gave $125,000 each.

The group’s stated mission is to overturn gerrymandering and build a political infrastructure to begin redistricting state by state.

“The NDRC’s significant fundraising in its first six months will allow us to take on gerrymandering and reform our electoral system,” Holder said. “This will be done through our courts, at the ballot box, and through support of ballot initiatives that create non-partisan commissions and other electoral reforms.”

Obama has made redistricting a priority for post presidency. “When Congress is dysfunctional, we should draw our congressional districts to encourage politicians to cater to common sense and not rigid extremes,” Obama said in January.

