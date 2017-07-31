Report: Pence And A Dozen Trump Cabinet Members Attend Weekly Bible Study

Several members of President Donald Trump’s cabinet regularly attend a Bible study in Washington, D.C., according to the pastor who leads the meetings.

“It’s the best Bible study that I’ve ever taught in my life. They are so teachable; they’re so noble; they’re so learned,” the leader of the study, pastor Ralph Drollinger, former NBA player and founder of Capitol Ministries, told the Christian Broadcasting Network (CBN).

About a dozen leaders, including cabinet members, attend the weekly study. Vice President Mike Pence plans to attend as his schedule permits, and Trump receives a copy of Drollinger’s lessons, according to CBN.

The Bible study’s most faithful attendees include Education Secretary Betsy DeVos, Attorney General Jeff Sessions, Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price, agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue, Energy Secretary Rick Perry and CIA Director Mike Pompeo.

Drollinger claims a formal Bible study like has not happened in the capital, with such high-profile leaders, in more than a century. “These are godly individuals that God has risen to a position of prominence in our culture,” Drollinger said.

Drollinger had high praise for several members of the study. Sessions, for instance, takes the lessons to heart and puts them into practice immediately. Sessions will “go out the same day I teach him something and I’ll see him do it on camera and I just think, ‘Wow, these guys are faithful, available and teachable and they’re at Bible study every week they’re in town,'” Drollinger said.

Pence, who grew as a Roman Catholic but later joined a large evangelical church, “has uncompromising biblical tenacity and he has a loving tone about him that’s not just a noisy gong or a clanging cymbal,” Dollinger said.

“Mike Pence has respect for the office. He dresses right – like it says Joseph cleaned himself up before he went to stand before the Pharaoh,” Dollinger said.

Follow Thomas Phippen on Twitter

Send tips to [email protected].

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].