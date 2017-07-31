Report: Police Went To The Wrong Place During Scalise Shooting

Capitol Police elite tactical units initially drove toward House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi’s Georgetown home instead of the Alexandria, Va., field during the shooting at the GOP congressional baseball practice, Bloomberg News reports.

Investigators have opened an inquiry into why the Capitol Police Containment and Emergency Response Team initially responded to Pelosi’s residence, not the field where James Hodgkinson shot House Majority Whip Steve Scalise and four others, two sources familiar with the investigation told Bloomberg.

“The Alexandria incident continues to be an ongoing investigation. We do not comment on ongoing investigations,” Eva Malecki, a spokesperson for the Capitol Police spokesperson, said.

The tactical team did get to the Eugene Simpson Stadium Park in Alexandria on June 14 after Hodgkinson opened fire on the Republican practice, but it’s unclear how much time was lost due to the misdirection.

Sources told Bloomberg that investigators are looking into whether there was a transponder mix up, where the wrong congressional leader was using a transponder code.

Scalise and four others were injured at the shooting before Hodgkinson was shot and killed. Doctors released Scalise from the hospital Wednesday after undergoing a series of surgeries for a gunshot wound to the abdomen.

Follow Thomas Phippen on Twitter

Send tips to [email protected].

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].