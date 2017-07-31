Scaramucci Accidentally Listed As Dead In Harvard Law Alumni Directory

Anthony Scaramucci has had a wild ride during his ten days as White House communications director.

Since he was hired a little over one week ago, his wife filed for divorce, he lost his job and a new Harvard Law School alumni directory listed him as dead.

“Regrettably, there is an error in the Harvard Law School alumni directory in the listing for Anthony Scaramuccci,” a spokeswoman told the Washington Post in a statement. “We offer our sincere apologies to Mr. Scaramucci. The error will be corrected in subsequent editions.”

The alumni directory was delivered to Harvard Law School graduates, coincidentally, at the same time that the Trump’s now former communications director was shaking things up in the White House. The new directory included an asterisk by Scaramucci’s name incorrectly indicating that he died following the last directory that was published in 2011.

The 53-year-old former New York-based financier accepted his role as the communications director on Friday, July 21. On Monday, the White House announced that he would be leaving the position after just 10 days.

“Anthony Scaramucci will be leaving his role as White House Communications Director,” the White House press secretary said in a statement. “Mr. Scaramucci felt it was best to give Chief of Staff John Kelly a clean slate and the ability to build his own team. We wish him all the best.”

As for the Harvard Law directory, it’s unclear whether Scaramucci was “the victim of a prank–or just a typo,” according to The Washington Post. However, despite losing his job, “The Mooch” is alive and well.