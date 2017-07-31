Scaramucci Fired Before He Was Even Sworn In

White House Chief of Staff John Kelly fired White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci just 10 days after the Wall Street financier took the job.

Sources told The New York Times that Kelly said to “members of the White House staff at a meeting Monday morning that he is in charge.” The move also comes days after Scaramucci went on a profanity-laden rant against top White House officials.

Scaramucci took over White House communications in late July, forcing out former White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer who was known for his combative approach to dealing with reporters. Scaramucci’s rise also forced out former Chief of Staff Reince Priebus.

Scaramucci was a prominent campaign surrogate for President Donald Trump on the campaign trail, and formerly served on the board of the Export-Import bank.

The Washington Post confirmed the move, noting it was part of Kelly’s push to “tame chaos” in the West Wing.

BREAKING — Scaramucci is out as comms director. 10 days after a crude verbal tirade and even as new chief tries to tame chaos — Michael D. Shear (@shearm) July 31, 2017

Kelly took over as chief of staff Monday and likely made firing Scaramucci one of his first moves. Scaramucci was never officially sworn in as White House staff.

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said “Scaramucci felt it was best to give Chief of Staff John Kelly a clean slate and the ability to build his own team.”

“We wish him all the best,” she said in a statement on Scaramucci’s departure.

