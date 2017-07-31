Politics
Spicer Says He Would ‘Proudly’ Work For Pence If He Runs For President

11:00 AM 07/31/2017

Former White House press secretary Sean Spicer said Sunday that he would “proudly” help Vice President Mike Pence if he launches a presidential bid in 2024.

Spicer responded to a tweet from California Democratic Rep. Maxine Waters in which she claimed that Pence is already preparing for a 2024 presidential bid.

“Mike Pence is somewhere planning an inauguration. Priebus and Spicer will lead the transition,” Waters tweeted Saturday night.

“When and if [Mike Pence] runs in 2024 I would proudly play any role he asks Good to know you have already conceded that,” Spicer responded to Waters. (RELATED: Sean Spicer RESIGNS — Mad About New Communications Director)

Spicer officially announced his resignation in late July, reportedly looking for a job in the media.

