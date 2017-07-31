Spicer Says He Would ‘Proudly’ Work For Pence If He Runs For President

Former White House press secretary Sean Spicer said Sunday that he would “proudly” help Vice President Mike Pence if he launches a presidential bid in 2024.
Spicer responded to a tweet from California Democratic Rep. Maxine Waters in which she claimed that Pence is already preparing for a 2024 presidential bid.
“Mike Pence is somewhere planning an inauguration. Priebus and Spicer will lead the transition,” Waters tweeted Saturday night.
“When and if [Mike Pence] runs in 2024 I would proudly play any role he asks Good to know you have already conceded that,” Spicer responded to Waters. (RELATED: Sean Spicer RESIGNS — Mad About New Communications Director)
Mike Pence is somewhere planning an inauguration. Priebus and Spicer will lead the transition.
— Maxine Waters (@MaxineWaters) July 30, 2017
When and if @mike_pence runs in 2024 I would proudly play any role he asks Good to know you have already conceded that https://t.co/cHMSKHM07e
— Sean Spicer (@seanspicer) July 31, 2017
Spicer officially announced his resignation in late July, reportedly looking for a job in the media.
