Trump Insists There Is ‘No WH Chaos’ As He Swears In A New Chief Of Staff

Retired Marine Corps General John Kelly will be sworn in as White House chief of staff Monday, a staff change President Trump insisted in a tweet Monday was not due to “chaos.”

Kelly is joining the White House from his perch atop the Department of Homeland Security after former chief of staff Reince Priebus resigned Thursday following a week-long feud with the White House’s brand new communications director Anthony Scaramucci.

Scaramucci, a New York financier, was brought on to serve as communications director a little over a week-and-half ago and prompted the resignation of press secretary Sean Spicer before going on to give an interview in which he called Priebus a “paranoid schizophrenic.”

Priebus reportedly was never able to get a handle on the White House staff with aides going around him to meet with President Trump. Scaramucci declared that he reported directly to President Trump and not Priebus on his first day on the job.

White House counselor Kellyanne Conway did not answer Sunday whether she or Scaramucci will report to Kelly.

“I will do whatever the president and our new chief of staff, General Kelly, ask me to do,” Conway told Fox News. The hope of many Trump allies is that Kelly will be able to use his experience in the Marine Corps to bring discipline to the White House.

“Kelly is an incredibly disciplined person who could bring order to the process if the animals in the zoo behave,” John McLaughlin, a former acting director of the CIA, told The Washington Post.

However, according to President Trump there are no “animals” to tame. He tweeted Monday, “Highest Stock Market EVER, best economic numbers in years, unemployment lowest in 17 years, wages raising, border secure, S.C.: No WH chaos!”