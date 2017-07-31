White House: Kelly Will Bring ‘Discipline,’ All Staff Will Report To Him

On John Kelly’s first day as chief of staff, Anthony Scaramucci was given the boot.

Press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders told reporters at Monday’s press briefing the move was in preparation for installing a structure with more “discipline” within the White House.

“General Kelly, I think, will bring a new structure to the White House and discipline and strength,” Sanders explained.

Under former chief of staff Reince Priebus, the Trump White House was notorious for having aides go directly to President Trump. When Scaramucci started his new post, he said he reported to Trump and not Priebus.

Sanders said Monday, however, that all aides — including Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner — will report to the former Marine Corps General.

Trump stated prior to Monday’s cabinet meeting that Kelly “will go down as, in terms of the position of chief of staff, one of the great ever.”

“We’re going to have a good time. More important, we’re going to work hard.”