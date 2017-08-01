A leader of the movement for California to secede from the U.S. claimed on Tuesday that the middle class leaving California is a “good thing” because it makes room for a “new wave of immigrants.”

Fox News’ Tucker Carlson asked “Calexit” leader Shankar Singam how California could stand as its own nation given their current mismanagement has caused the middle class to move to other states.

Singam, who believes the Golden State is “not the U.S.,” argued that it is a “good thing” that the middle class is leaving California because it makes room for new immigrants.

“We need to open up for the new wave of immigrants to come up,” Singman said. “We’re exporting our middle class to the United States–you guys should be thanking us for that.”

“I’ve never met you, I’ve never heard of you, I don’t know if this is like a parody segment, you’re punking me right now, or you’re really high…but you just said you’re happy to be exporting the middle class in your state,” The Daily Caller founder said incredulously.

“Are you being serious?” Carlson asked.

“I’m only admitting the truth,” Singam asserted. “Well I mean if they want to move, there’s nothing I can do to stop them. I’m sure they’ll figure out how boring it is out there and they’ll move back.”

