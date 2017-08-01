Did Scott Pruitt Just Hint At A 2020 Run For Office?

Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Administrator Scott Pruitt did not rule out a future run for political office in an interview with Oklahoma’s NewsOK Monday.

Rumors have swirled around Pruitt’s future after the EPA, with some suggesting that his travels to his home state on behalf of the agency have doubled as reconnaissance and campaigning. The most likely bids for office are Oklahoma’s governorship or Oklahoma Republican Sen. James Inhofe’s seat up for election in 2020, The New York Times reports.

While Pruitt denied the possibility of a governorship, he didn’t mention future posts in D.C.

“To think somehow that … I would go through a confirmation process which, by any measure, is pretty intense, serve five months and move to Washington, D.C. in order to run for governor … I mean, who would do that? For folks to think that, it’s just legendary. People, they don’t think through these things,” Pruitt told NewsOK.

When asked how long he expects to stay in the Trump administration, he declined to give a hard answer.

“I’ll do it as long as the Lord calls me to and as long as the president wants me to do it,” Pruitt said.

Follow Tim Pearce on Twitter

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].