Johnson: ‘We Can’t Move On From Health Care’

GOP Sen. Ron Johnson of Wisconsin argued that Republicans shouldn’t move on to other key issues like tax reform due to the harsh effects of the Affordable Care Act, according to an interview Tuesday morning.

“We can’t move on from healthcare because Obamacare is a mess,” the senator said on CNN’s “New Day,” referencing the fact that insurers are leaving local markets in droves.

“The problem isn’t going away, Obamacare. These markets are collapsing, premiums have skyrocketed,” he said.

Secretary of the Treasury Steve Mnuchin asserted the administration was focusing on tax reform next, promising that there would be a vote on the measure before the end of November.

“That, I think, is an aggressive schedule, but that is our timetable,” legislative affairs Director Marc Short said about a comprehensive tax reform bill passing the House and Senate by October or November.

“Hopefully, we will have it completed by November,” he concluded.

The president appeared to endorse sticking to a repeal of the controversial health care law in a series of tweets over the weekend.

“Don’t give up Republican Senators,” the president tweeted Sunday morning. “The World is watching: Repeal and Replace… and go to 51 votes (nuke option), get Cross State Lines and more.”

