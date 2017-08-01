Lewandowski Names The Biggest White House Leaker

Former Trump campaign manager Corey Lewandowski accused recently ousted White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus of being the one “ultimately responsible” for the leaks coming from the West Wing.

A constant supporter of President Trump, Lewandowski explained away any notion of chaos or mismanagement in the White House, saying that newly appointed Chief of Staff Gen. John Kelly will take command.

“We’ve got a four-star general taking command of the White House,” Lewandowski said on “Fox & Friends” Tuesday morning. “This is a person who literally went and took over Fallujah.”

Lewandowski’s willingness to blame Priebus for the constant leaks comes after Trump fired Priebus and former communications director Anthony Scaramucci in quick succession. The former campaign manager has consistently been among Trump’s strongest and most vocal supporters.