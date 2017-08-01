Graham: ‘Good Military Option’ Is To Destroy ‘North Korea Itself’

South Carolina Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham said Tuesday U.S. military experts are wrong about North Korea, and the U.S. should just “destroy” the country.

“There is a military option to destroy North Korea’s program and North Korea itself,” Graham said on NBC. “If there’s going to be a war to stop him [Kim Jong Un], it will be over there. If thousands die, they’re going to die over there, they’re not going to die here and [President Trump] told me that to my face.”

Graham said it would not be proactive to start a war with North Korea, which could spark a war between the U.S., China, and Japan. He said Trump’s allegiance lies with the people of the U.S., and not with other countries.

“That may be provocative, but not really,” Graham said. “When you’re president of the United States, where does your allegiance lie? To the people of the United States. This man, Kim Jong Un, is threatening America with a nuclear tip missile. President Trump doesn’t want a war, the Chinese can stop this, but to China, South Korea, and Japan, Donald Trump is not going to allow this missile.”

Graham said the only way North Korea will stop threatening the U.S. with intercontinental ballistic missiles is if they fear us. (RELATED: Here’s What It Might Look Like If The US Shot Down A North Korean Missile [VIDEO])

“I’m saying it’s inevitable unless North Korea changes, because you’re making our president pick between regional stability and homeland security,” he said. “He’s having to make a choice that no president wants to make. You can stop North Korea militarily or diplomatically, I prefer the diplomatic approach. But they will not be allowed to have a missile to hit America with a nuclear weapon on top and to allow them to do that is really abandoning homeland security.”

