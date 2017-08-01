Mooch Pranked By White House Emails

Former White House Anthony communications director Anthony Scaramucci and Homeland Security Adviser Tom Bossert were fooled by an anonymous “email prankster” that posed as various White House officials, CNN reported Monday.

The prankster is allegedly from the U.K., and was able to convince Homeland Security Adviser Tom Bossert to offer his official email address by posing as Jared Kushner.

“Tom, we are arranging a bit of a soirée towards the end of August. It would be great if you could make it, I promise food of at least comparable quality to that which we ate in Iraq. Should be a great evening,” the prankster wrote.

“Thanks, Jared. With a promise like that, I can’t refuse. Also, if you ever need it, my personal email is [redacted],” Bossert responded.

The prankster also fooled Scaramucci into thinking that he was corresponding with former Chief of Staff Reince Priebus.

“I had promised myself I would leave my hands mud free, but after reading your tweet today which stated how; ‘soon we will learn who in the media who has class, and who hasn’t’, has pushed me to this,” the prankster’s email said. “That tweet was breathtakingly hypocritical, even for you. At no stage have you acted in a way that’s even remotely classy, yet you believe that’s the standard by which everyone should behave towards you? General Kelly will do a fine job. I’ll even admit he will do a better job than me. But the way in which that transition has come about has been diabolical. And hurtful. I don’t expect a reply.”

“You know what you did. We all do. Even today. But rest assured we were prepared. A Man would apologize,” Scaramucci responded.

“I can’t believe you are questioning my ethics! The so called ‘Mooch’, who can’t even manage his first week in the White House without leaving upset in his wake,” the prankster said. “I have nothing to apologize for.”

“Read Shakespeare. Particularly Othello. You are right there. My family is fine by the way and will thrive. I know what you did. No more replies from me,” Scaramucci concluded.

