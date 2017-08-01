A White House Rearranged, As John Kelly Takes Day One

Former Marine Gen. John Kelly started day one as White House chief of staff by “ousting” Anthony Scaramucci and completely rearranging the administrative structure.

Kelly brought all the competing streams of information, some with direct access to President Donald Trump, like Ivanka and Jared Kushner, to heel under his leadership, the Associated Press reports.

A lauded former Marine general who served 3 tours in Iraq, Kelly is not afraid to stand up to his Commander in Chief. Upon his arrival, members of the Trump team had high praise for General Kelly’s insistence on discipline and order. In a skirmish with Trump regarding immigration about a month ago, Kelly was adamant that he and the President speak alone. Despite the President’s complaints, Kelly was insistent, and Trump gave in and ordered the room to be cleared.

At Monday’s press briefing, Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders stated, “General Kelly, I think, will bring a new structure to the White House and discipline and strength.”

Early on, the hardline general is already making his presence felt inside the Oval Office.