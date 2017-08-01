Rosie O’Donnell Urges Women To Start New Party Over Pro-Life Dems

Rosie O’Donnell called for women to form their own political party Tuesday after Democratic leadership decided to support pro-life candidates.

“WOMAN SHOULD FORM OUR OWN PARTY IF DEMS DO THIS,” the former “View” host wrote in a tweet Tuesday morning.

WOMEN SHOULD FORM OUR OWN PARTY IF DEMS DO THIS #dontYOUdare https://t.co/wxYyEaGn3V — ROSIE (@Rosie) August 1, 2017

Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee Chair Ben Ray Luján announced Monday the party would support pro-life candidates if they choose to run under the party’s colors in 2018 and beyond.

O’Donnell’s tweet linked to another tweet stating the party’s decision threw women under the bus.

“There is not a litmus test for Democratic candidates,” Luján said in an official statement. “As we look at candidates across the country, you need to make sure you have candidates that fit the district, that can win in these districts across America.”

Luján cited the need to pick up an additional 24 congressional seats in 2018 in order to obtain a majority in the House, and so the party needs to look for members outside of the normal Democratic coalition.

Not all Democrats approved of the decision.

“At the core of the Democratic Party is our commitment to a better economic future for the working people of our country. Reproductive choice is fundamental to our platform,” spokeswoman for EMILY’s List, an organization involved in the ground support of Democratic candidates, Leila McDowell, told The Hill. “One of the most important financial decisions a woman makes is when and how to start a family. It’s also why we recruit pro-choice Democratic women and work tirelessly to elect them — because they stand up for that critical choice.”

