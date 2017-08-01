Sessions Taps Kabul Jailor To Lead Bureau Of Federal Prisons

Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced Tuesday that he will appoint Army Gen. Mark Inch director of the Federal Bureau of Prisons, the officer tasked with implementing federal incarceration policy.

Inch has served in the Army’s military police since the early 1980s. Over the course of his career in the armed forces, he held a variety of command posts in Army Corrections. He has served at Ft. Leavenworth in the base’s maximum security corrections facility, coordinated detainee operations in Baghdad during the Iraq War, and later filled a similar role in Kabul, Afghanistan. He most recently served as Commanding General of the Criminal Investigation Command and Army Corrections.

He retired after several decades of military serve in May 2017.

“As a military policeman for nearly a quarter of a century and as the head of Army Corrections for the last two years, General Inch is uniquely qualified to lead our federal prison system,” Sessions said in a statement announcing Inch’s selection. “My confidence that he will be a highly effective leader of the Bureau of Federal Prisons is second only to my gratitude for his willingness to continue his service to this great country in this critical role.”

The Bureau administers 102 federal prisons — housing 200,000 inmates — and employs approximately 40,000 individuals. Thomas Kane currently leads the Bureau on an acting basis.

Follow Kevin on Twitter

Send tips to [email protected].

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].