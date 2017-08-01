This Pro-Trump Senate Candidate Is Going Full-Speed Against Mitch McConnell

Rep. Mo Brooks firmly backed President Donald Trump and slammed Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell leader in a new ad for his bid to become Alabama’s next senator. The ad, launched Tuesday, is for the Alabama special election, and targets interim Sen. Luther Strange for allegedly misleading voters about Brooks’ support for Trump.

The Republican leader is backing Brook’s opponent, but the conservative congressman is running on his strong support of the president– and took a few brutal swipes at McConnell along the way.

“Luther Strange, he isn’t telling the truth again,” Brooks said in the ad, which is airing statewide in cable, broadcast and digital. “I wrote a $2,500 check to help President Trump beat Hillary, and in Congress, I vote with the president 95 percent of the time.”

“Who are you going to believe? Luther Strange? Mitch McConnell? Or conservative thought leaders like Sean Hannity, Laura Ingraham, Ann Coulter and Mark Levin?” Brooks asked voters, referencing key conservative influencers that openly support his campaign.

The ad is a response to Strange, who launched a July attack on Brooks that slammed the representative’s statements against the president.

“I don’t think can trust Donald Trump with anything he says,” Brooks said during a TV interview. “Career politicians attack Donald Trump, trying to stop him,” Strange’s ad says. “Mo Brooks even refused to endorse Donald Trump.”

Despite his statements about Trump, Brooks asserts that Strange is the only Republican in the race that refused to endorse the president.

“There’s only one Never Trumper in this race: Luther Strange. I supported President Trump in 2016 and wrote a $2,500 check to help him win,” Brooks told The Daily Caller News Foundation about the ad campaign. “Luther never endorsed Trump, never donated and is now helping Mitch McConnell block the America First agenda in the Senate.”

The senate seat was formerly occupied by Attorney General Jeff Sessions. After the president named him to his current post, then Alabama governor Robert Bentley appointed Luther Strange to his post and ordered the special election for November to formally replace sessions.

