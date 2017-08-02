Bitter Jim Acosta Claims White House Targeting Muslims, Mexicans And The Media [VIDEO]

Just hours after White House adviser Stephen Miller called him out for stereotyping immigrants, CNN senior White House correspondent Jim Acosta declared that President Trump’s administration is obsessed with Muslims, Mexicans and the media.

Acosta claimed that the White House’s support for a Senate bill revamping the immigration system prioritizing high-skilled, English-speaking immigrants meant America is “just going to bring in people from Great Britain and Australia.”

“I have to say, I am shocked at your statement that you think that only people from Great Britain and Australia would know English,” Miller replied. “That you think only people from Great Britain or Australia would speak English is so insulting to millions of hardworking immigrants who do speak English from all over the world.”

Acosta, who interrupted Miller multiple times during the press briefing, complained on-air later that the Trump White House is obsessed with the “three m’s.”

“I think the White House as an unhealthy fixation on what I call the three m’s: the Muslims, the Mexicans and the media. Their politics tend to be centered around bashing one of those three groups, and we see it time and time again,” Acosta declared. “Today on immigration, what the White House is essentially saying with a wink and a dog whistle to these battle states they won, is ‘immigration is taking your jobs.'”

“Immigration is not the reason the factory closed in Pittsburgh or the coal mine that shut down in West Virginia. The people that are struggling there, they need policies to get them out of this mess where they’ve been for generations,” Acosta continued. “I saw them on the campaign trail, following Donald Trump around, targeting those workers. The message just runs counter to what we see as American tradition.”

WATCH: